Andhra Congress leader undergoing COVID-19 treatment found dead, suicide suspected

The Kadapa district Congress vice-president, Srigirireddy Gangi Reddy left the hospital premises on his motorcycle but was later found dead on the railway tracks.

The Kadapa district Congress vice president Srigirireddy Gangi Reddy was found dead near railway tracks near Yerraguntla in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital and is suspected to have taken his own life.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,927 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths.

Gangi Reddy, aged 55, was undergoing home isolation and COVID-19 treatment along with two other family members. After reporting breathing difficulty, Gangi Reddy got himself admitted to a private hospital in Proddatur.

However, on Monday evening, the Congress leader reportedly left the hospital premises on his motorcycle and did not return for the night. The hospital staff duly informed the local police that he had left the premises. A search was initiated, however, police found his body on the railway tracks in Klamala area late in the night, reported The Hindu.

The Congress state working president N Thulasi Reddy issued a statement expressing condolences to the family and calling the death a setback to the party.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials shifted the body to Kadapa government hospital for autopsy, reported the Times of India.

As many as 30 instances of suicide by COVID-19 patients or their family members have surfaced in Andhra Pradesh since the coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

In Andhra Pradesh, 92 new COVID-related fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,460 while the case tally mounted to 3,71,639.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 16 fatalities were reported from Chittoor district, 11 from Anantapur and 10 each from Kadapa and Prakasam districts.

Eight people each succumbed in East Godavari and West Godavari districts; six each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Nellore; four in Krishna district; while one death occurred in Vizianagaram district.

Chittoor is the worst-affected district in terms of fatalities with 352 deaths so far, followed by Guntur (346), East Godavari (343) and Kurnool (337).

Officials said despite a large number of fatalities, the stateâ€™s mortality rate was still low at 0.93% against the national average of 1.84 %.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.