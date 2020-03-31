Andhra confirms two new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 23

A 49-year-old male from Kakinada and a 72-year-old male from Rajahmundry were the two latest patients to be infected in the state.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night, taking the total count to 23, officials said on Monday.

The health department said the travel details of the two patients were being traced. According to the medical bulletin by the department on Monday night, A total of 68 samples have been tested since Sunday night out of which 66 tested negative and 2 are positive

Patient 23: Male, 49 year old from Kakinada, East Godavari district has been tested COVID positive



PS: This is a revised tweet. There was an error in bulletin where patient location was mentioned Rajahmundry instead of Kakinada.

Officials said out of the 23 patients, two have recovered. A 65-year-old male with travel history to Saudi Arabia, who was admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam on March 17 and tested positive for Covid-19, responded well to the treatment. The patient tested negative on Sunday and Monday.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for the highest number of positive cases (6), followed by Guntur and Krishna (4 each). Three cases each were reported from East Godavari and Prakasam and one each from Chittoor, Kurnool and Nellore.

A total of 29,667 foreign returnees are under surveillance. While 29,405 are under home isolation, 262 are in hospitals.

The government has issued orders to establish additional sample collection centres in all private medical colleges designated as district COVID-19 hospitals.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high level review meeting on Monday through video conference and instructed the concerned officials to take adequate measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"So far, 16723 beds are available at isolation centers and 5,000 more could be added. The existing 6,762 non-ICU beds are increased to 8,050 beds, 336 ICU beds to 515, and 148 ventilator beds are also set up," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Jagan asked officials to sanitise and make use of the function halls and hotels if necessary. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure clean and sanitised surroundings in urban and rural areas. Monitoring on positive cases reported areas will be intensified, he said.

