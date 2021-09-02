Andhra CM pays homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on 12th death anniversary

Participating in a prayer meeting at YSR Ghat, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes and paid homage at the memorial.

news Homage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary at YSR Ghat here on Thursday.

Participating in a prayer meeting at YSR Ghat, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes and paid homage at the memorial.

Apart from his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, mother YS Vijayamma, sister YS Sharmila and YV Subba Reddy, the chief minister was joined by ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Earlier in the day, he posted an emotional message on social media.

"YS Rajasekhara Reddy remains alive in the hearts of the people as a member of their family, even though he has physically left us 12 years ago. His inspiration is the driving force of every step and every thought of mine," he tweeted in Telugu.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy had led the Congress party to power in 2004, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He retained power in the 2009 assembly polls but died in a helicopter crash 12 years ago.

His son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy quit the Congress to form his YSRC Party 2011.

The party won the assembly polls in 2019 in less than a decade by ousting the then CM YS Rajashekar Reddy long term rival Nara Chandrababu Naidu and formed the government in the state.

Interestingly, YS Jagan and his sister YS Sharmila have participated in the event together.

Earlier this year in July, Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila has formed YSR Telangana Party claiming to bring back Rajanna Rajyam (YSR's welfare rule) amid the rumours of strained relationship with her brother.

However, on the same day YS Vijayamma and YS Sharmila have held YSR Memorial meeting to which the then CM's associates, confidantes were invited from different parties of the both states. YS Jagan led YSRCP said to have asked its leaders to maintain distance from the programme.

With IANS inputs