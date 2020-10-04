Andhra CM Jagan, Union Min Gadkari to lay foundation stones for 26 projects

Among the projects, are four from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), stretching for 107 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 5,150 crore.

news Infrastructure

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and dedicate 10 road projects worth Rs 8,038 crore to the nation later this month. They will also lay the foundation stone for 16 projects worth Rs 7,584 crore on the same day on October 16.

"Gadkari along with the CM of AP will be participating in virtual 'Bhoomi Poojan' (foundation stone laying ceremony) and dedication to the nation of completed projects in AP on October 16," an official of the state government said.

Among the projects for 'Bhoomi Poojan' are four from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), stretching for 107 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 5,150 crore. Foundation stones will also be laid for 12 projects stretching up to 771 km at a cost of Rs 2,435.

Four NHAI projects spanning 348 km at a cost of 6,115 crore are ready to be inaugurated. Six projects spanning 1,411 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 15,592 crore will also be inaugurated.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the renovation of Shilparamam Park in Tirupati.

The AP Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society will use the funds to renovate the entrance plaza, art and crafts village with stalls and open ground, training centre for artisans, crafts, and emporium with souvenir shop. Similarly, foods courts will be constructed, and toilet blocks and amphitheatre renovated.

"The Society will complete the works in scheduled time to ensure that there were no additional financial commitments on the sanctioned works," said Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava.

Established in 2004, the Tirupati Shilparamam, a park aimed at popularising, promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of the country in general and Andhra Pradesh in particular, is presently in a dilapidated condition.

With IANS inputs