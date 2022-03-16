Andhra CM Jagan tells MLAs to carry out 2-year mass-contact program

The CM reportedly made it clear that the performance of MLAs during door-to-door campaigns will be considered for giving them tickets in the next election.

news Politics

Ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet revamp, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, March 15, held a meeting of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislators. Amid indications that he will reconstitute the Cabinet next month, he apparently held a meeting with party members of the Legislative Assembly and Council to spell out the reasons for the exercise.

The YSRCP chief told the legislators that many equations will be considered for the Cabinet revamp. He is likely to seek resignation of the entire Cabinet before reconstituting a new one on Telugu new year Ugadi, which is scheduled to be celebrated on April 2.

With the YSRCP government set to complete three years in May, the Chief Minister set the agenda for a two-year mass contact programme. He asked the legislators to carry out a door to door campaign and highlight the welfare schemes of the government. He also made it clear that the performance of MLAs during door to door campaigns will be considered for giving them tickets in the next election.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to reach out to people through door-to-door programmes and reminded that it is the responsibility of all MLAs to go to the public. He asked the MLAs to play an active role in visiting villages and honouring the village volunteers from Ugadi for their exemplary services. The MLAs were asked to visit at least 3-4 villages every day. From May, each MLA should tour 10 village/ward secretariats and visit every household enquiring about their welfare, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the performance of MLAs will be taken into consideration and it is their responsibility to take good initiatives from the government to the people. He told them to train grassroot level leaders on how to counter the "negative campaign" of opposition TDP and its "friendly" media.

He said the government will clear all bills including MGNREGS by April 10 including for works in towns and cities and added that Rs 2 crore special fund will be activated from April 1.

He said district, mandal and village committees should be set up by April and regional coordinators will play a crucial role in making these committees. One regional coordinator will be appointed for three to four districts and there will be eight regional coordinators.

The Chief Minister said all the schemes are being implemented with transparency and social audit is being done and there will be 31 lakh houses in Jagananna colonies. "We should be proud to go to the people and make them aware of these activities," he said.