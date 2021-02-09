Andhra CM Jagan seeks report into student's death by suicide over college fees

Student organisations at the college where Tejaswini studied allege that she faced repeated pressure over the payment of fees.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a panel to investigate the death of Tejaswini, an engineering student who died by suicide as she was allegedly facing pressure from her college to pay fees.



The state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh expressed sadness over the death of the 20-year-old, who was studying in a QIS College of Engineering and Technology, a private institute based in Prakasam district. Tejaswini, who hailed from Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Ongole district, died on February 5. Student organisations in the college have alleged that Tejaswini was facing pressure from the institution to pay fees, though she was eligible for the governmentâ€™s fee reimbursement scheme. Student unions have also demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

According to the Education Minister, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took up the issue seriously and ordered a detailed inquiry. A team of officials under the supervision of Adimulapu Suresh will conduct a detailed probe into the incident and submit the report to the government.



Reacting to Tejaswiniâ€™s death, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The death of BTech student Tejaswini in Ongole for not being able to pay fees has hurt my mind. This is a most unfortunate thing."

"Government should solve students' issues immediately, including extending help to Tejaswini's family," demanded the opposition leader.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar and other revenue officials have reached out to the family members of Tejaswini, following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Officials handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Tejaswiniâ€™s family on Monday, after State Minister for Forests and Environment Balineni Srinivas Reddy briefed the CM on the situation.

DC Pola Bhaskar said that a case against the college for harassment was registered, and police and revenue authorities are taking up the investigation into the case.