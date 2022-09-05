Andhra CM Jagan says his govt spent Rs 53k cr on education in last three years

CM Jagan said the YSRCP government spent huge amounts of money on various schemes like revamping school infrastructure, midday meals, English medium education, introducing CBSE curriculum etc.

news Education

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been giving top priority to education and has brought several reforms in the sector, spending Rs 53,000 crore during the last three years, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, September 5. He said the state government spent over Rs 53,000 crore under various schemes that are aimed at placing the state ahead in terms of quality of education, increasing literacy rate, checking dropout rates and achieving a 70% Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

Speaking at a Teachers' Day function in Vijayawada on Monday, the Chief Minister reiterated his government's reforms in the education sector to provide quality education to students. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government has been giving top priority to the education sector and the various reforms ushered in are to fully prepare the students to face the competitive world they would be entering. He described teachers as the sculptors who mould the students' future.

He said the government spent huge amounts of money on various schemes like revamping the schools under Nadu Nedu, Jagananna Goru Muddha, English medium, Vidya Kanuka, CBSE, subject teachers, Byju's pack, tabs to eight class students, digital classrooms, upgrading teachers skills, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena and others. He claimed that the government's aim is to provide quality education to the marginalised sections of society and the reforms are aimed at changing the lives of deprived classes for a better future. "Our reforms are aimed at bringing back the previous glory to government schools and shaping them better than corporate schools which will attract more students," he said.

The government also increased the retirement age of teachers to 62 and gave promotions to teachers, Jagan said. The pension issue which was not resolved for long was also being taken up to sincerely find a solution by our government, he said. The Chief Minister said that the opposition which never bothered to solve such issues is now speaking against the government and provoking the teachers. Later, he presented awards to Best Teachers.