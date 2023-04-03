Andhra CM Jagan rules out early elections

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddyâ€™s frequent visits to Delhi fanned speculation of the possibility of advance elections.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ruled out the speculation of early elections in the state during a workshop organised by him on Monday, April 3. Addressing the legislators and the Ministers at the workshop, Jagan clarified that there will be no early elections in the state, which has been speculated in political circles following Jaganâ€™s frequent visits to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the meeting, Jagan said that there is one more year for the elections, thereby ruling out the speculation of dissolving the Assembly and force an advanced election. The party leaders were hoping that there would be a discussion on the cabinet reshuffle. However, such a discussion did not come up in the meeting. Jagan asked the party leaders to widely promote the government schemes in their respective constituencies and be prepared for the Assembly elections next year.

Jagan also addressed the reports of around 60 MLAs might not get tickets again to contest the elections for which he asked the leaders to counter such misinformation effectively on social media.

Some sections of the media reported that the BJP is pressuring Jagan to advance the elections so that he could win the polls and help them during the Parliamentary elections. The opposition party â€“ Telugu Desam Party â€“ has also been anticipating the advancement of elections. They predict that Jagan might dissolve the government and go for early elections because of the poor financial condition of the state and a dent in Jaganâ€™s image.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu also alleged that there is dissent within the YSRCP, with about 75 MLAs unhappy under the leadership of Jagan.

The TDP, which had convened its strategy meeting in February in anticipation of early elections, said that they will win 16o seats in the Assembly elections and form the government

The last Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh were held in April 2019. If the state has to go for polls as per schedule, the next election will be held in April 2024.