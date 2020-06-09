Andhra CM Jagan orders CID probe after doctor alleges harassment by YSRCP workers

Dr Anita Rani has alleged that she was confined in a room on March 22, and harassed by the YSRCP workers with photos and videos taken by them.

news Crime

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered an investigation by the Crime Investigation Department into allegations of harassment of a woman government doctor in Chittoor district, by associates of YSRCP leaders.

The doctor, Anita Rani, was reportedly working at the Primary Health Centre at Penumuru village in the Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, an SC reserved constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. The doctor has alleged that she was locked up in a hostel room on March 22, and abused and threatened by the local YSRCP leaders, for questioning corrupt activities taking place at the hospital.

"They harassed me, abused and threatened me.They took my pictures even when I was going to the washroom. I approached the police with a complaint and video evidence but the YSRCP leaders again threatened me against filing the case.The police too did not act," the doctor said.

All this was done after she tried to expose the corruption of lower level staff in the hospital, she alleged.

Earlier on June 6, Nara Lokesh, TDP MLC and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s son, shared an audio clip on Twitter, claiming that it was a recording of a call made by the doctor to a woman TDP leader.

“YSRCP goons’ atrocity on a Dalit doctor who has received a gold medal. The Raja Reddy constitution that Jagan is implementing does not protect Dalit children. The harassment of a Dalit woman doctor for not cooperating with YSRCP leaders’ corrupt activities,” Lokesh wrote.

Anita Rani said she filed a petition in the High Court last week over the incident.

Reacting to reports on this, the Chief Minister has ordered an investigation by the CID, a CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) release said.

"The Chief Minister directed the CID to thoroughly probe the incident and bring out the facts," the release added.

The incident is being compared to the suspension of another Dalit doctor, Sudhakar. Dr Sudhakar, who had been working as a civil assistant surgeon at Narsipatnam Area Hospital, was suspended in April. The suspension came soon after he publicly alleged a shortage of supply in masks and PPE kits for health workers. Later, he was arrested in Vizag for allegedly creating nuisance in public in an inebriated state, and was sent to the Government Hospital for Mental Care. The High Court has since ordered a CBI probe into the case, and into allegations of harassment by the Vizag police.