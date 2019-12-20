Andhra CM Jagan makes fresh request for special status, seeks financial support

Politics

Talking about the state’s financial crisis, Jagan requested the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission to recommend a Rs 40,543 crore grant apart from Special Category Status.

Noting that Andhra Pradesh is facing financial imbalances due to bifurcation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the 15th Finance Commission to recommend a Rs 40,543 crore grant to fill the resource gap as there is a critical need to rebuild the state.

He also requested the Commission to recommend the grant of Special Category Status, as well as industrial incentives and tax concessions to the state to be able to attract investments, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Jagan observed that the wounds inflicted by the bifurcation of the state in 2014 continued to trouble Andhra Pradesh, and its growth, cutting across various sectors, had been the biggest casualty.

The Chief Minister, at a high-level meeting with the visiting members of the Commission, headed by its Chairman N K Singh, wanted Central loans and National Savings Institute advances amounting to Rs 22,733 crore waived in view of the state's 'precarious' financial position.

Jagan also listed out the various freebies introduced by his government in the name of 'Navaratnalu' and sought a recommendation from the Commission for appropriate financial assistance from the Centre.

Various problems specific to the state were also mentioned, including the constant drought in Rayalaseema, and floods in the coastal districts. It was also stated that urbanisation in the state is lower than the average for India, and that the per capita income in Andhra Pradesh is lower than that of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. It was also noted that the division of assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has not been completed yet, and that renowned institutions like the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics), BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) remained in Telangana, reducing employment opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

