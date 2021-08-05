Andhra CM Jagan launches campaign to increase green cover in state

As part of a similar green initiative called Haritha Haram, neighbouring Telangana has planted over 220 crore saplings.

news Environment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 'Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam' by planting a sapling at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The people present at the venue pledged to plant more trees and nurture them for a green Andhra Pradesh.

"The government has launched an extensive programme in the state with the aim to achieve balanced climate and environmental protection," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister said the state government is focused on increasing the forest cover to 33 per cent from the existing 23 per cent by planting over 5 crore trees. Reddy noted that it is very important to plant trees as they help produce clean air and also bring good rain. The CM appealed to the people to take part in tree plantation for creating a better ecosystem.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the state government planted 33.2 crore saplings in the past two years. The Minister said 'Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam' has been initiated to make Andhra green and urged the public to take part in this initiative. The state government is also planting 75 lakh saplings under the NREGA scheme, including taking similar steps under the Nadu-Nedu programmes.

"The government is committed to promote 33 per cent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, thereby achieving ecological balance, prioritising the conservation of forests and promotion of greenery," the minister added.

Andhraâ€™s neighbouring state Telangana has planted over 220 crore saplings at the cost of Rs 5,900 crore in the last six years. The seventh phase of the massive tree plantation programme began across Telangana in the month of July. Haritha Haram was launched in 2015. This year the department of forest and environment has set a target to plant 20 crore saplings across the state.

Minister KT Rama Rao recently claimed that the programme has increased the state's green cover from 23.4 per cent to 28 per cent and emphasized the need to achieve the target of 33 per cent.

