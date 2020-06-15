'Andhra CM Jagan filing false cases against TDP leaders': Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Jagan's basic nature was to 'persecute' and 'wreak vengeance' on rivals.

Following the arrest of two Telugu Desam Party leaders in quick succession, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for "taking revenge" on the opposition for exposing corruption and scams.

"Since coming to power, CM Jagan is promoting only his own companies and robbing the state's natural resources in a limitless exploitation. About Rs 1,300 crore limestone mines were given to the CM's company and J-tax of Rs 5,000 crore was being collected through commissions from cheap liquor brands firms," the former Chief Minister alleged.

Addressing an online meeting of party's elected representatives and village committee in-charges, the TDP chief said there seemed no end to YSRCP's injustices and transgressions.

Stating that TDP leaders are being slapped with false cases and arrested, Naidu said atrocities reached a peak with the ill-treatment of former Minister Atchannaidu, followed by arrest of JC Prabhakar Reddy, his son Asmith Reddy and Chintamaneni Prabhakar on Saturday and now filing of fabricated charges against Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinarajappa.

Accusing the Chief Minister of targeting opposition political families for not bending to his will, Naidu alleged Jagan's basic nature was to persecute and wreak vengeance on rivals.Referring to alleged irregularities and violations, Naidu said scams worth hundreds of crores were committed in coronavirus kits, masks and bleaching powder.

"The Chief Minister himself was an accused number one in over 11 CBI cases for he had robbed Rs 43,000 crore through corruption and illegal companies. Now his government is filing false corruption cases against rivals. With false cases and harassment, former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was forced to end his life. Nine TDP activists were murdered and false cases were filed against 60 TDP leaders. Seven TDP leaders were forced to commit suicides," Naidu said.

The TDP chief exhorted party cadres to protest and raise their voice against the ruling party's corruption and excesses in all the 175 Assembly segments of the state.

