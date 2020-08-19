Andhra CM announces Rs 2000 each to families affected by Godavari floods

The state will also make arrangements for COVID-19 testing at the relief camps.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 2000 financial assistance to each family affected by Godavari floods in East and West Godavari districts. He also directed officials to complete crop loss enumeration within 10 days of water receding.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the flood situation with the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts after an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday. He asked officials to be more attentive in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have been directed to set up COVID-19 testing facilities at the relief camps. Health camps are to be set up at village level after the flood recedes, reported The New Indian Express.

The Chief Minister said there should be preparedness from the officials' side and succour should be provided to people living in low-lying areas. People in the relief camps should get the necessary help and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities.

As COVID-19 is also prevalent, the officials should take double care and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams should be deployed at vulnerable places, he added.

East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar said 161 villages in 13 mandals were affected and in Amalapuram area, 12 more villages were affected while 63 relief camps have been set up till now. Masks and sanitisers were also made available in the relief camps and COVID-19 tests were being conducted wherever necessary.

"Medical camps are also being set up and nutritious food is being provided but with the possibility of the communication systems getting affected, we are keeping satellite phones ready. We have 14 mechanised boats for ferrying essential goods. The crop loss has to be assessed after the flood water recedes," he added.

West Godavari District Collector Mutyala Raju said 30 villages in seven mandals were affected. NDRF teams were placed at three points and old people and pregnant women are being evacuated. Primary Health Centres were equipped with generators while medicines for snake bites were stored.

At four places near Polavaram where the river bank is weak, sandbags were placed to strengthen and prevent breaches.

(With IANS inputs)