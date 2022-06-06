Andhra Class 10 SSC results out, 67.26% students clear board exam

A total of 71 schools had zero students passing the exam, of which 31 are private schools, the state Education Minister said.

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam or board exam were announced on Monday, June 6, and 67.26% of the students who appeared for the exam have cleared it. State Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana, who released the results of the SSC public examinations on Monday afternoon, said that of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the exam, 4,14,281 students (67.26%) passed. For the students who couldn’t clear it, supplementary exams will be held soon, from July 6 to 15, the minister said. He added that starting from June 13 till the supplementary exams are held, special coaching classes will be held to help the students who are yet to pass the exam.

A total of 3,16,820 boys appeared for the exam of which 2,02,821 (64.02%) passed, while 2,99,088 girls wrote the exam and 2,11,460 of them (70.70%) cleared it. Prakasam district had the highest pass percentage of 78.30%, while the lowest pass percentage was recorded in Anantapur district (49.70%). Students can check their results on the Andhra Pradesh government website bse.ap.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the exam came from 11,671 schools in the state, of which 797 schools had a 100% pass percentage, while 71 schools had zero students passing the exam. Of these 71 schools, 31 are private schools and 18 are government-aided while the rest (22) are government schools, the minister told the media. The Class 10 board exams in Andhra Pradesh were held from April 27 to May 9, and evaluation was done from May 13 to 22.

The Education Minister said no names of toppers will be announced, and schools will not be allowed to advertise marks or ranks of their students to attract admissions. “We don’t want education to become a business,” Botsa Satyanarayana said. He also mentioned that investigation is ongoing in the class 10 paper leaks case, where police have alleged that certain private schools were leaking question papers in an organised manner to ensure their students achieved better results in board exams.