Andhra citizen groups oppose ‘garbage tax’ for solid waste management

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has notified residents that a monthly ‘user fee’ of Rs 50 to 100 will be collected for waste management.

news Civic issues

From the month of September, residents of Vijayawada have been asked to pay a monthly ‘user charge’ for waste collection and processing done by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. VMC has notified Vijayawada citizens that a monthly user charge of Rs 50 to Rs 100 will be collected, as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Citizen groups have opposed the decision, objecting to the added burden on citizens who are already facing financial distress because of the pandemic. A round-table talk was held by the Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum (APUCF) and Taxpayers Association (TPA) in Vijayawada on Friday, where the members of the organisation questioned the legitimacy of the user charge, which they have termed as a ‘garbage tax’.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 authorise local bodies to levy user fees on citizens, or ‘waste generators’, for the collection, disposal and processing of solid waste. VMC has decided to collect a monthly fee of Rs 50 from households which segregate dry and wet waste, and Rs 100 from those who don’t segregate.

Although slums are exempt from paying this fee — along with residential colonies that handle 50 percent of their sanitation and bulk waste generators that have hired waste disposal services — APUCF Convenor Ch Baburao says that not all low-income localities in the city have recognition as notified slums.

Similar fees are being levied on cities in other parts of the state, both rural and urban, he says. “In Tirupati also, the Municipal Commissioner has announced that a fee of Rs 30 per household will be collected, and that commercial establishments will have to pay Rs 100 to 500,” Baburao said, adding that waste management expenses should have been part of the property taxes which are already being collected by civic bodies.

The citizen bodies APUCF and TPA in a statement said that the additional tax is being levied on citizens in order to meet the expectations of the Central government, in terms of the parameters of the Swachh Survekshan annual sanitation survey. Vijayawada ranked fourth in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings, among the top 10 cleanest cities in the country with a population of above 10 lakh.

“Improving sanitation and public health is the responsibility of the government…The fees will be a burden on the 1.5 crore people living in urban areas in the state,” the statement said.