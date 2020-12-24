Andhra CID issues guidelines to tackle harassment from digital loan apps

The CID listed out some possible harassment scenarios and what a person should do at that point of time, clearly outlining the legal provisions offering relief.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh police has identified 30 â€˜problematicâ€™ instant digital loan apps on Wednesday and listed out guidelines on how to tackle them. The guidelines come in the light of some app-based lenders harassing some debtors by deploying brutal recovery tactics, which included invasion of privacy and targeted harassment.

The apps named include QuickCash, Kissht, LoanCloud, InstaRupee Loan, Flash Rupee-Cash Loan, MasterMelon, Cashtrain, GetRupee, ePay Loan, Panda, iCredit, EasyLoan and RupeeClick. Others include OCash, Cashmap, Snapit, RapidRupee, ReadyCash, Loan Bazaar, Loanbro, Cash Post, Rupeego, Cash Port, RsRush Pro, Fortune Bag, Rupee Loan, Robocash, Cash TM, Udhaar Loan and Credit Free.

Acting on directives from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CID formulated a slew of stringent standard operating procedures (SoPs) to crack down on these digital lenders resorting to illegal collection methods.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the police to formulate stringent SoPs and take strict action against the guilty," said a statement issued by the state police. The CID listed out some possible harassment scenarios and what a person should do at that point of time, clearly outlining the legal provisions offering relief.

In the event of a recovery agent misbehaving with a woman debtor, deploying tactics such as harassing, continuous calling, blackmailing and others, the CID advised such victims to approach the local police. The police will apply Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 509, 354 (C), 354 (D) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act along with other legal provisions, a release said.

In the case of unauthorised apps operating, Section 69 A of the IT Act will be applicable and the app has to be removed. "If a loan giving app is found to be fake after repeated complaints from the consumers, it is to be removed from the Play Store by Google," said an official.

In similar fashion, the police listed out eight possible scenarios and the applicable laws and legal provisions.