Andhra CID arrests senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, son Rajesh

The case reportedly pertains to alleged forged documents submitted in the High Court regarding the construction of a wall in Ayyanna Patrudu’s house.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) early on Thursday, November 3. His son Rajesh was also arrested as the duo allegedly forged documents related to the construction of a wall in their house, which were submitted to the High Court.

News agency ANI reported that the CID case against Ayyanna and his son was based on a complaint by irrigation department officials. The complaint reportedly alleged that the two had allegedly constructed their residence by blocking the Ravanapalli irrigation canal. In the wake of the arrest, TDP leaders and members have called for a bandh in Narsipatnam. Ayyanna and his son Rajesh will likely be produced in a court in Eluru later on Wednesday.

According to news reports, the former minister was issued a notice prior to the arrest. The TDP has termed the arrest an act of vendetta by the Jagan government, while Ayyana Patrudu's wife Padmavati alleged that they were being constantly harassed by the ruling YSRCP government.

Earlier, Ayyanna Patrudu’s other son Chintakayala Vijay was booked by the CID police for allegedly posting fake, derogatory news against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife, YS Bharathi. He was served a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been accused of using the CID to curb dissent against the YSRCP. According to TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram, the CID’s motive is to instil fear among the people and curb dissent. “To do this, false cases are foisted against TDP activists and common people. Not a single case has been taken to a logical conclusion by the CID. In fact, in many cases, they had to face strong drubbings from the High Court. The CID makes an arrest whenever the government is cornered, since an arrest will divert attention from the ongoing issue,” he said.

