Andhra Central University may introduce ten new courses for academic year 2021-22

The university is seeking expert opinion and a study is going on as to what courses are to be introduced.

The Central University in Andhra Pradesh will have ten new courses in the next academic year 2021-2022, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor A Kori, has said, according to reports. The V-C of the University has reportedly said that a detailed study is underway as the varsity is contemplating the introduction of new courses, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. This study is being held via webinars and experts in the field from across the country are being consulted.

The report further added that a majority of the courses will be job-oriented courses, with connectivity to the industry and agriculture with skill development as the main focus.

The V-C was quoted as saying that the university has the opportunity to introduce any courses, be it engineering, medicine, agriculture and arts, which provide employment opportunities as part of the reforms in the long run and also to improve and introduce various talent in the field. He also added that India used to be a global â€˜guruâ€™ of research and that it is possible to achieve a better position with a new â€˜vibrantâ€™ education system.

According to reports, the university is making use of all the resources and services by inviting top-level personalities such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy, among others from across the globe.

The Central University is also going to set up institutions at Amaravathi, Vizag and other parts of the state after getting land from the state government. As per the reports, the University is studying climate conditions, culture, business and trades of Andhra Pradesh, in particular the Rayalaseema region, to have connectivity with the people through courses, added the Deccan Chronicle report.

The Andhra Pradesh Central University was founded in 2018 and is located in Anantapur. The University is affiliated to the University Grants Commission (UGC).