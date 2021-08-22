A female Chartered Accountant (CA) was found dead in suspicious circumstances at a residential flat in Vijayawada's Machavaram of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, August 21. The parents of the deceased have raised suspicion over her death, alleging that their daughter's partner killed her. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and started the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Cherukuri Sindhu. Her body has been shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada for the postmortem. Speaking to TNM, Inspector Machavaram M Prabhakar said, "We are awaiting a medical opinion currently. The body of the deceased is being examined by the doctors, and based on that, we will further the investigation."

When asked about the allegations of murder against Sindhu's partner Prasen, the Inspector said, "We have recorded the statements of the parents of the deceased. They have alleged his role in her death. The case was registered based on their complaint. The accused is being probed. We cannot divulge more details at the moment."

According to the reports in local media, Sindhu and Prasen were in a relationship for the last couple of years and their marriage proposal was declined by both their parents.

Sindhu was a practising Chartered Accountant while Prasen is working with a private company and pursuing his Chartered Accountant course, said police.

A case of murder was earlier reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. A businessman, identified as Karanam Rahul, was found strangled to death inside his SUV in Vijayawada. Four people, including two women, were booked in the cases under the charges of murder.