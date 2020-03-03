Andhra BJP chief demands ban on Owaisi’s anti-CAA meetings

The demand came a day after Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Guntur, to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

news CAA

Bharatiya Janata Party's Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana on Monday demanded that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi be denied permission to address meetings anywhere in the country, saying he is instigating people over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP leader slammed Owaisi, accusing him of making provocative speeches and instigating people of one community against the other by "spreading lies".

He alleged that the Hyderabad MP and others whipping up communal passions and misleading innocents over CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should not be permitted to address meetings and rallies.

Lakshminarayana made the demand a day after Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Guntur to protest against CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

The BJP leader slammed leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for participating in the anti-CAA protest meetings, and alleged that they were funding the protests.

He wondered how Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, other ministers and MLAs could attend anti-CAA rallies when their party YSRCP voted for the Bill in Parliament. He said that if they were attending the meetings with the consent of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he had no right to continue in office. He also asked the Chief Minister how he permitted Owaisi to address a public meeting.

The BJP leader said the CAA was enacted after the Parliament debated and passed the Bill, but unfortunately Congress, the Left parties and AIMIM were “provoking Muslims to gain political mileage.”

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified on many occasions that CAA would not impact citizenship of people of any community and caste, and that the NRC was not under the government's consideration.

Earlier on Sunday, YSRCP MLA from Guntur East constituency Mohammad Musthafa Shaik had promised his constituents that he would urge CM Jagan to pass a resolution against CAA in the upcoming Assembly session.