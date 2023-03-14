Andhra Assembly session begins, Budget likely to be presented on March 17

This is the final full budget presented by the ruling YSRCP before elections in 2024.

news Andhra Budget

The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly commenced on Tuesday, March 14 with an address by the newly appointed Governor, Abdul Nazir, at 10 am. Following the session, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet to decide the topics to be discussed, the number of days the Assembly should be held, and the day the state budget will be presented.

The Governor praised a number of initiatives being carried out in the state with an emphasis on inclusivity and sustainability. “The schemes are producing commendable results. The government will work to make the state robust and resilient in order to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” he concluded.

According to media reports, the budget meetings in the Assembly are likely to continue till March 24. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will reportedly present the crucial annual budget 2023-24 on Friday, March 17. This is the final full budget presented by the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) before elections in 2024.

On Tuesday, the joint session was addressed by the Governor and both the Houses were adjourned after his speech. The BAC will be chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to determine the session's duration and agenda in detail. The state cabinet will meet under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to approve the Bills that will be introduced in the Assembly during the budget session.

According to reports, a Rs 2.6 lakh crore budget could be presented with priority given to agriculture, education, and health sectors in addition to welfare. Issues of the three capitals, welfare, Vizag Global Summit, the government's progress in the past four years are likely to be on the agenda for the meeting.