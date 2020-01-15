Andhra Assembly to convene on Jan 20, decision on state capital likely

A new legislation titled 'The AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Act, 2020' could be tabled during the session.

news Politics

Amid protests in Amaravati over the shifting of the state's capital, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is going to convene on January 20 and is expected to take a final decision on the issue.

The Legislative Assembly session will be held on January 20, while a session of the Legislative Council may be held on January 21.

"I am to inform you that the second meeting of the third session of the fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 am on Monday, January 20, 2020, in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district. I am to request you to make it convenient to attend the meeting," Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu said in a circular to all legislators in the state.

Last week, it was reported that the Andhra Pradesh government would bring in a new legislation titled "The AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Act, 2020".

The new legislation is intended to "provide for decentralization of governance and equal development of all the regions of the state by establishing various state organs, departments, instrumentalities at different centres in the different zones for ensuring equal and closer participation of people of all regions," a draft note said. For this purpose, the state will be divided into three regions, which will thereafter be referred to as zones, it said.

A High-Powered Committee of ministers and bureaucrats, which is looking into two expert panel reports on the capital issue, is scheduled to hold a full-fledged meeting with the Chief Minister in Amaravati on January 17 to take things further, before the Cabinet clears the draft legislation.

Read: Andhra Pradesh govt all set to bring in new law without the word 'capital'

According to reports, the state government may also pass the bill for introduction of English Medium in school among others, during the upcoming session, as it had not been approved in the Legislative Council during the previous session, where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has a majority.

Read: Andhra 3 capitals row: What happens to acres of Amaravati land given by farmers?