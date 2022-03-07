Andhra Assembly Budget session: TDP members stage walkout amid Governorâ€™s address

TDP members raised slogans saying â€˜Governor Go Backâ€™ during Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandanâ€™s address, alleging that he failed to safeguard constitutional institutions.

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature began in Amaravati on Monday, March 7, with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan avoiding any mention of the capital issue in the state during his speech. The Governor, however, spoke about 'decentralisation of governance' in the context of the move to restructure and create new districts in the state. The opposition Telugu Desam Party members raised slogans and disrupted the Governorâ€™s customary address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Storming into the Well of the House, the TDP legislators tore the Governor's speech copies and flung them in the air, but Harichandan went ahead with his address The Governor said: â€œIn coherence with the objective of decentralised and good governance, we have embarked on restructuring of districts. The government has decided to restructure the existing 13 districts in the state to 26."

The new district administrative setup would start functioning on the auspicious day of the Telugu New Year -- Ugadi -- on April 2, he said.

Meanwhile, the TDP members raised slogans saying â€˜Governor Go Backâ€™, alleging that he failed to safeguard the constitutional institutions. Midway through the Governor's address, however, the TDP members staged a walk-out in protest.

The principal opposition members later tried to squat in the Assembly lobbies but the House Marshals objected to it, leading to an argument. But the TDP members prevailed and sat on a protest in the lobbies, raising slogans against the Governor.

At the end of his hour-long address, the Governor was safely escorted out of the legislature building after the Marshals ensured that the protesting TDP members did not cross the security cordon. This was the Governor's first physical address to the joint sitting of the AP Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly. In the previous two years, owing to COVID-19 outbreak, he completed the formality in virtual mode through a video link.

Listing out the numerous freebie schemes being implemented in the state, the Governor said the government was committed to take every necessary step to make all citizens healthy, happy and content .

Harichandan said the government has been implementing welfare programmes in a transparent manner in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. A sum of Rs 1,32,126 crore has been credited into the beneficiaries' accounts in the last 33 months under various schemes, he said.