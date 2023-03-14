Andhra and Telangana to receive moderate rainfall in next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rains are the result of a cyclonic circulation.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rains in the coming two days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast released on March 13. As per the forecast, showers are expected from March 15 afternoon to the morning hours of March 18. IMD said the rains are the result of a cyclonic circulation.

It is predicted that there would be thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, and gusty winds (30-40) kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Telangana from March 15-17. Districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircisilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jaishankar Bhupalapally might be affected on various days depending on the wind activity.

While thundershowers are expected on March 15, there is a high possibility of hailstorms in several places of Telangana on March 16 and 17. Clarifying about Hyderabad, K Nagaratnam, director of IMD Hyderabad said that “Hyderabad will have dry conditions for the next two days (14th and 15th) and thereafter there are chances of rainfall and thunderstorms.”

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh would also see rains on March 16 and 17, as per reports. The areas that are going to be affected include south coastal Andhra, north coastal Andhra and Yanam regions. However, it is not just the Telugu states, which are going to see rains. IMD stated that rain or thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely to prevail in south, east, central and northeast India from March 15 to 17.