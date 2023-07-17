Andhra: 2 electricians held for deliberately giving electric shock to schoolgirls

The incident came to light when one of the girls collapsed on the school premises and two others complained of feeling unwell. They were taken to the hospital and were discharged on Saturday.

In a shocking incident, two electricians were arrested in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, July 16, for deliberately giving repeated electric shocks to three female high school students sitting on steel benches in their classroom. According to reports, the accused admitted to the police that they only committed the crime for fun.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 15, at the government Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village. The accused were identified as Marrivada Suribabu, 30, and Vijaya Shekar, 45, both residents of Kankipadu. They were hired to fix a switchboard to install a television in the room for Class 10 students. They fixed the wires of one of the steel benches the victims were sitting on and repeatedly jolted them asking if there was an electric shock.

The girls complained about the incident to their parents at home. Parents reached the school and questioned the school management why the students were not shifted to other rooms when electric work was going on. They lodged a police complaint in this regard. According to reports, a complaint has also been given to the Education Department and the school principal was asked to submit a report in this regard. According to Education Department officials, an investigation is underway and action will be taken accordingly.