Anasuya Bharadwaj joins cast of Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’

The teaser of ‘Khiladi’ was released on January 26, on the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday.

The pre-look teaser of the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi was launched on his birthday, January 26, much to the excitement of his fans. The latest on the film is that actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has been brought on board to play the female lead.



Confirming this, Khiladi director Ramesh Varma wrote on Twitter: “We gonna PLAY SMART! 'coz this Lady can be the Game Changer! Welcoming our dearest @anusuyakhasba on Board! @RaviTeja_offl @ThisIsDSP @DimpleHayathi @Meenachau6 @idhavish #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies @KHILADiOffl #Khiladi (sic).”

Replying to the tweet, Anasuya wrote, “I am super kicked to be a part of this crrrraaazyyy film!!! One helluva cast and crew!!! Watch out for us!! #Khiladi (sic).”

In Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in dual roles. The film also has veteran actor Arjun Sarja in an important role, and he has begun shooting his portions already.



Besides Ravi Teja, Arjun Sarja and Anasuya Bharadwaj, Khiladi will also have the Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan in the star cast. It also has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. The film is bankrolled by Pen Movies and A Studios. Welcoming Unni onboard, the Khiladi team had earlier tweeted: “Team #Khiladi Welcomes Talented Young Actor @Iamunnimukundan on Board! PLAY SMART with the Young Mind!”

The technical crew of this film includes music by Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography and editing are handled by Sujith Vasudev and Amar Reddy Kudumula respectively. With several talented actors onboard, expectations are high as Khiladi is scheduled to hit the marquee on May 28.



Ravi Teja’s last film to hit the marquee was Krack. It was released for the Sankranthi festival this year, and turned out to be a box office hit. Shruti Haasan played the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar were also part of the star cast. Gopichand Mallineni wielded the megaphone for Krack. The film was bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division and its technical crew included S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.



Recently there were reports that Anasuya Bharadwaj would make her Tamil debut with the remake of Silk Smitha’s 1978 Aval Appadithan. However, Anasuya took to social media to lay the rumours to rest. She tweeted: “I am NOT playing #SilkSmita garu in any biopic. Thank you (sic).”

Anasuya had won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award (Telugu) for her role in the Sukumar directorial Rangasthalam, in which she had shared the screen with Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. She currently has the films Pushpa and Acharya in her kitty.

