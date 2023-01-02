Anant Ambani, Karan Adani to be part of Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council

Anant Ambani will represent the power sector on the council, while Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Port, will represent ports and special economic zones.

The sons of two Indian business tycoons, Anant Ambani â€” son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani â€” and Karan Adani, son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, have been appointed to the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of Maharashtra. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will lead the council, which will also include 21 other members from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, engineering, banking, and manufacturing.

Anant Ambani will represent the power sector on the council, while Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Port, will represent ports and special economic zones. In addition to Anant Ambani and Karan Adani, the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of Maharashtra will also include several other members from various industries. These include Sanjeev Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (FMCG), Amit Chandra, managing director of Bain Capital (private industries), Vikram Limaye, former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (banking), S N Subramanian, CEO and managing director of Larsen and Toubro (engineering), Dilip Sanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharma (pharmaceuticals), Anish Shah, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra (manufacturing), and Shrikant Badve, CEO of Badve Engineering (manufacturing).

According to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. "It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering, and education among others," he said in the legislative council. The EAC will function as a private research body with a focus on issues such as agriculture, banking, engineering, and education, he said. In October, the state Cabinet approved the formation of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) in an effort to achieve speedy development of the state with the help of the private sector and non-governmental organisations.