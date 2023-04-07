#AmulGoBack: Bengaluru residents protest Amul's entry, support KMF

In December 2002, Amit Shah, who is also the country’s first Minister of Cooperation, had announced that Amul and KMF would work together towards ensuring a primary dairy in every village of Karnataka.

Amul's recent announcement on Twitter about supplying milk and curd in Bengaluru has faced strong opposition in Karnataka. Many view this announcement made on Wednesday, April 5 as another attempt by Amul to undermine the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), especially considering the ongoing discussions about the merger of Amul and KMF.

In response, Bengaluru residents have used hashtags like '#AmulGoback' and '#SaveKMF' to express support for the local cooperative. KMF officials and politicians have accused Amul of violating the unwritten rules of cooperative societies and engaging in predatory practices by selling "stale milk." KMF, which is the second-largest milk procurer in the country, sells its Nandini-toned milk at Rs 40 per litre, while Amul prices its toned milk at Rs 54 per litre.

“The state's dairy industry has been rocked ever since the Union Minister Amit Shah proposed the merger of KMF and Amul. Amul is entering through the back door in the face of strong Kannadigas opposition to the merger proposal. Nandini milk and curds have been disappearing in the state for the past few days. At the same time, sales of Amul products have started with a bang. It is clear that all this is happening under the direct supervision of Minister Amit Shah,” said Congress leader Siddaramaiah. He further requested residents to pledge not to use Amul products.

The Janata Dal (Secular) also came in support of KMF and tweeted, “In the situation where KMF Nandini's milk, ghee and butter are not available in all parts of the state, what does this development of Gujarat's Amul company for online marketing indicate? Doesn't this feel like a black shadow on the work of countless Kannadigas who live on Nandini's milk?”

ರಾಜ್ಯದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಕೆಎಂಎಫ್ ನಂದಿನಿಯ ಹಾಲು, ತುಪ್ಪ, ಬೆಣ್ಣೆ ಸಮರ್ಪಕವಾಗಿ ಸಿಗದೇ ಇರುವ ಸನ್ನಿವೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ನ ಅಮುಲ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಆನ್ ಲೈನ್ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಮುಂದಾಗಿರುವ ಈ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ ಏನನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ? ನಂದಿನಿ ಹಾಲು ನಂಬಿ ಬದುಕುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅಸಂಖ್ಯ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಕೆಲಸದ ಮೇಲೆ ಇದು ಕರಿನೆರಳಿನಂತೆ ಭಾಸವಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲವೆ? 1/2

On December 30, 2022, Amit Shah, who is also the country’s first Minister of Cooperation, declared, “Amul and KMF together will work towards ensuring a primary dairy in every village of Karnataka.” He was speaking at the inauguration of the mega dairy in Mandya district when he pushed for cooperation between the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat’s Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul). The statement triggered an immediate backlash, not only from opposition parties and farmers’ groups but also from the common citizens of Karnataka.