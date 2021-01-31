AMMK mouthpiece slams AIADMK, says party will be redeemed under Sasikala’s leadership

The AMMK mouthpiece calls TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami a traitor and says Jaya’s rule can never be established

Politics

The verbal power tussle between AIADMK and its breakaway faction the AMMK continued in Tamil Nadu. Namadhu MGR, the mouthpiece of the AMMK reiterated that nobody can stop the redemption of the AIADMK under the leadership of VK Sasikala. The statement comes at a time when Sasikala, who was released by the Bengaluru jail on January 27, is set to return to Tamil Nadu.

The article published in Namadhu MGR slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and called him a ‘traitor’. EPS had been appointed as the state Chief Minister by Sasikala before she went to prison. However, as part of a compromise and merger deal with the rebelling AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam, he had expelled Sasikala in September 2017. More recently, EPS has ruled out Sasikala’s entry into the AIADMK.

“People like this who betray their own houses will be known as ‘chameleons and traitors’ in history. They can never establish Amma’s rule,” the paper added. Referring to recent ‘welcome’ banners put up by AIADMK functionaries, who were then expelled by the party, the paper stated that traitors like Edappadi Palaniswami cannot stop Jayalalithaa’s followers despite any number of bans and orders they put and that the followers will arrive in hordes to welcome Sasikala. “Nobody can stop our party (AIADMK) being redeemed by Sasikala,” the paper said.

Namadhu MGR also said that Sasikala will show the people who the real traitors are and that people will come to know the truth, thanks to her. Taking a dig at allies who ‘cannot even save their election deposit if they contest alone’, Namadhu MGR said that how much ever they tried, they cannot ascend the throne.

Responding to the article, AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar told reporters that nobody can disturb the AIADMK. “We have already said (that she and her supporters will not be allowed back in AIADMK)..,and things are going on smoothly without her. Our leaders have also announced this in Delhi. There is 100% no chance,” he added.

Sasikala was released from Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27 after serving four years imprisonment for the Disproportionate Assets case. Days before her designated date of release, she contracted COVID-19 and was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where she is currently being treated. She will be discharged on Sunday.