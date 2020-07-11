Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised

The actor took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for the virus. He has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Senior actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been shifted to a private hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday night news came out that the actor had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

At 10.52 pm, the 77-year- old actor tweeted confirming that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized for the same Amitabh Bachchan also added in his tweet that his family members and other staff members too have been tested for the disease and results were awaited.

According to reports, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive.

Maharashtra has been seeing a steady increase in its number of COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 8139 new cases of which 1289 patients were from Mumbai. The state currently has more than 97,000 active patients.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!," the actor tweeted on Saturday.

The veteran actor played a role in Shoojit Sircarâ€™s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film had an OTT release and was aired on Amazon Prime Video.