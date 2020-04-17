Amitabh Bachchan donates coupons worth Rs 1.8 cr to Tollywood workers

Each coupon worth Rs.1500 can be redeemed at the nearest Big Bazaar stores by the daily wage workers.

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi revealed on Friday that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has arranged for 12,000 â€˜Corona Relief Couponsâ€™ for workers of the Telugu film industry. Each coupon is worth Rs 1500, and can be redeemed at Big Bazaar stores.

"Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to â€˜BIG Bâ€™ for this wonderful initiative. These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to â€˜BIG Bâ€™ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores pic.twitter.com/XK0vjL38MT â€” Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 17, 2020

These coupons, worth Rs 1.8 crore collectively, will be distributed among the workers who are dependent for their daily wages on the Tollywood in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Recipients of the coupons can buy groceries worth Rs 1500 from the nearest Big Bazaar store, which is also doing home delivering these days.

With the announcement of lockdown, all the film shoots in Tollywood have come to a grinding halt, thereby leaving thousands of industry workers jobless.

Senior actor Chiranjeevi started pooling in donations for the industry workers under the banner of Corona Crisis Charity. He announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from his side, and several Tollywood actors have since come forward to contribute as well, including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun. Meanwhile Jeevitha and Rajashekarâ€™s family is also distributing groceries to several industry workers.

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi were last seen together in the movie Sye Raa on the big screen. And they were also together in a short film, Family which has been shot at their own homes giving a message to stay home and safe during COVID-19 pandemic.