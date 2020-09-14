Amitabh Bachchan to be Amazon Alexa's first celebrity Indian voice

This paid feature will be available on Alexa from next year.

Flix Entertainment

Starting next year, Amithabh Bachchan is all set to give a unique voice experience to Amazon Alexa users. And he is going to be the first celebrity voice for Alexa in India, according to the company. The details regarding the same were announced in an official statement.

As per the official statement released by Amazon, customers in India would be able to access Mr Bachchan’s ‘iconic’ voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience. This feature will only be available next year.

To get a flavour, one can say, “Alexa, Say Hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan” on any Alexa-enabled device such as Echo device, Fire TV, Alexa app, Amazon shopping app. In addition, several third party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quick to adapt to the emerging trends, was quoted in the press statement saying, “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

The Amazon Alexa team also added that they are working closely with Amitabh Bachchan to capture his voice and deliver a ‘unique’ voice experience to customers. The package is going to include, jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more. When launched next year, customers in India would be able to invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favourite superstar’s voice to respond to popular requests.

“Cricket and Bollywood are integral to Alexa’s unique Indian personality. Mr Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan returns to set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ after COVID-19 recovery

Watch : Amitabh's Voice through Alexa