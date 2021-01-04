Amit Shah to visit Chennai on Pongal for Thuglak anniversary celebration

Amit Shahâ€™s upcoming visit to Chennai comes just weeks after superstar Rajinikanth announced that he will not be taking the political plunge.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Chennai on January 14, Pongal, to participate as a chief guest in the event marking the fifty-first anniversary of Thuglak, a political magazine spearheaded by RSS ideologue S Gurumoorthy. Amit Shahâ€™s second meeting with Gurumoorthy may just weeks after superstar Rajinikanth announced that he will not be taking the political plunge. His arrival will signify a discussion over the BJPâ€™s strategy in Tamil Nadu for the assembly elections which will be held later this year.

According to reports, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, will also be present for the event in Chennai, scheduled to be held on Pongal, which is marked on January 14. Last year, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was present for the event.

Shah had earlier come to Tamil Nadu in November and had lauded the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. During a public event that followed, the two leaders had announced that the AIADMKâ€™s alliance with the BJP will continue for the assembly polls.

Amit Shah, in turn, lauded the AIADMK government and its management of the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured support to the state from the Union Government. The Union Minister however did not express his sentiments regarding the alliance confidently announced by the AIADMK.

The magazineâ€™s anniversary celebration in 2020 saw chief guests including Vice President Venkiah Naidu, actor Rajinikanth and a video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his speech, Rajinikanth had spoken about the magazineâ€™s founder Cho Ramasamy and his contribution to journalism. He praised Gurumoorthy for upholding the same standards and urged journalists to report the truth. It is not known yet if he will attend the celebrations this year as well. Union Minister Venkiah Naidu meanwhile spoke about Choâ€™s multifacetedness.