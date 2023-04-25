Amit Shah urges voters to entrust Karnataka’s future to Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at a public gathering at Bagalkote in Karnataka on Tuesday, April 25 emphasising that the upcoming Assembly election was not merely about electing four MLAs but also about entrusting the future of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah’s statement highlights the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan to use Modi’s popularity to gain electoral advantage in Karnataka, where the ruling party is facing a tough challenge from the Congress and regional party Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)).

Shah’s statement comes days after BJP National President JP Nadda’s remark “Modi blessings to Karnataka” sparked the Karnataka pride debate after the remark was criticised by opposition parties who accused the BJP of trying to impose Hindi and north Indian culture on the state.

Political parties have been using the Karnataka pride issue to gain favour with voters, with the BJP being blamed for promoting Hindi, while the Congress and JD(S) have been accused of neglecting the interests of Kannada-speaking people.

The Karnataka election is seen as a semi-final before the 2024 general elections, making it critical for all parties. The BJP, in power in the state since 2019, is aiming to retain power, while the Congress and JD(S) seek to make a comeback.

Amit Shah's address in Bagalkote demonstrated the BJP's strategy of leveraging Modi's popularity. The ongoing Kannada pride debate and other issues in the state will determine how the electorate will respond to this strategy.