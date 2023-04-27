Amit Shah trying to create communal disharmony in Karnataka, Congress goes to cops

Congress leaders have alleged that BJP leaders made deliberate false statements and maligned the opposition Congress by attributing false motives to Congress and its leadership.

Congress leaders have lodged a complaint with the police against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for allegedly attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Karnataka by making provocative statements. The leaders requested that an urgent and immediate FIR (First Information Report) be lodged against Shah and other BJP leaders for committing the offences.

The Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, the general secretary in charge of Karnataka, KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) president D K Shivakumar, and former KPCC president G Parameshwara, accused BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders of making inflammatory remarks and promoting enmity, hatred, and ill-will between groups and classes at a rally in Vijayapura and other locations in Karnataka on April 25.

Speaking at a public meeting in Terdal in Belagavi district on April 25, Shah had said that Congress winning the Assembly elections would lead to an all-time high in dynastic politics and the development would be in "reverse gear”. He also claimed that the state would be “afflicted by riots” if Congress came to power in Karnataka.

Congress leaders have alleged that the BJP leaders made deliberate false statements, threatened electors to vote in favour of the BJP, and maligned the opposition Congress by attributing completely false motives to Congress and its leadership. The alleged offences are punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act, 1951, which may be revealed during the investigation, the complaint added.

The Congress leaders also accused Shah of raising several communal allegations against the Congress and its senior leaders with the clear intent of disrupting communal harmony in Karnataka. Shah claimed that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had released all PFI (Popular Front of India) workers who had earlier been kept in custody, and it was the BJP government that later had to locate and jail them again. Shah also claimed that the Congress has given an election promise that if it is elected to form the government in Karnataka, then it will lift the ban on PFI.

Congress leaders lodged the complaint with the High Ground police in Bengaluru on April 27, requesting an urgent and immediate FIR against Shah and other individuals for committing the alleged offences.

