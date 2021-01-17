Amit Shah says Yediyurappa govt will complete term, dismisses claims by opposition

Shah asked opposition leaders in Karnataka to work for the well-being of people, instead of finding fault with the BJP.

news Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government would not only complete its five-year term but also return to power with an absolute majority. He said a lot of development work has been taking place in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and advised opposition leaders to work for the well-being of people, instead of finding fault with the BJP.

"I have been reading the statements of Congress leaders that this will happen and that will happen in Karnataka, but I want to tell everyone that the BJP government will not only complete the five-year term but also return to power for five years with an absolute majority," Shah said.

The opposition Congress in Karnataka had on January 14 taken a dig at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over dynasty politics allegations made against him by some BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion. The opposition Congress has been mocking the Chief Minister over dynasty politics allegations levelled against him by some BJP legislators after the recent cabinet expansion. Unhappy about missing out on a cabinet berth, some leaders among the saffron party had come out in the open and spoke against the CM following the exercise.

Also read: Rebellion within Karnataka BJP: Why Yediyurappa cannot please everyone

Shah said the Centre and state are committed to the development for Karnataka. Shah was speaking at the inauguration of police quarters in Bengaluru, besides virtually inaugurating the Indian Reserve Battalion at Vijayapura and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the dignitaries present.

Referring to the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive launched on Saturday, Shah said the results would be visible in one or two months. He also lauded the scientists who brought out the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and said frontline workers deserved to get the first shots as they are at the forefront of the war against the virus.

Shah also launched 92 Emergency Response Support System vehicles and congratulated Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for setting a target of attending to a complaint or information within 15 minutes.