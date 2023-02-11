Amit Shah’s roadshow in Mangaluru cancelled due to security reasons

Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir, built by Dharmashree Pratishtana and will visit Hanumagiri temple on February 11.

A roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was planned in Mangaluru on Saturday, February 11, has been cancelled due to security reasons, according to the local BJP unit. Shah was scheduled to participate in functions in Puttur taluk during the day, and participate in a roadshow held by BJP Dakshina Kannada Unit in Mangaluru.

Party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said, “However, the roadshow has been cancelled due to security reasons and Shah will only participate in a BJP core committee meeting to be held at Sridevi College at Kenjaru.”

Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the CAMPCO Golden Jubilee celebrations in Puttur in the evening. He will also inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir, built by Dharmashree Pratishtana and will visit Hanumagiri temple.

