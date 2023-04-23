Amit Shahâ€™s meeting with RRR team in Hyderabad cancelled

The Union Home Ministerâ€™s interaction with key Telangana BJP leaders has also been called off.

Union Home Minister Amit Shahâ€™s meeting with the RRR movie team in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 23 has been cancelled. The Minister was supposed to meet the team members and felicitate them for winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, after concluding a public meeting in Chevella. However, according to the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the meeting stands cancelled in view of his busy schedule.

Amit Shah is visiting Telangana to address a public gathering in Chevella constituency as part of the BJPâ€™s Parliament Pravas Yojana campaign. This is the Ministerâ€™s first visit to the state after the BJPâ€™s alleged attempt to poach Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs in October last year and destabilise the K Chandrasekhar Rao government. Around one lakh people are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting gains significance as neighbouring Karnataka goes to the polls in a few days. Telangana is another southern state where the BJP plans to make an entry.

As per the schedule, the Union Minister was supposed to arrive in Hyderabad by 3.30 pm in a special flight and address the gathering in Chevella at 5 pm. However, there has been a delay. As per the fresh schedule, he will arrive at Hyderabad by 5.30 pm and leave for Delhi immediately after the meeting.

In the earlier schedule, before leaving for Delhi, Shah was supposed to meet the RRR team at Novotel Hotel, near Hyderabad airport. Last August, he had met one of the lead actors in RRR, Junior NTR, at Novotel when he visited Telangana. Owing to the Ministerâ€™s other commitments, his interaction with state BJP leaders has also been called off.

It must be noted that the BJP has been reaching out to several celebrities in Telangana. Earlier, Amit Shah had met media baron Ramoji Rao, as part of the BJPâ€™s political strategy. The partyâ€™s national president, JP Nadda, had met Telugu actor Nithin and former India womenâ€™s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, in Hyderabad.