Amit Shah meets Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in Delhi, praises RRR’s Oscar win

RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ composed by MM Keeravani and picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards held earlier this week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in New Delhi on Friday, March 17 and congratulated them on RRR’s stupendous success at the Oscars 2023. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani and picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards held earlier this week.

The three of them were in New Delhi to attend the India Today Conclave 2023. According to sources, the meeting between Amit Shah and Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, was largely political and they discussed the current political situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Sources told Times Now that BJP leader Amit Shah may have extended an invitation to Chiranjeevi to join the party.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji for your Hearty Wishes & Blessings to @AlwaysRamCharan on behalf of Team RRR for a successful Oscar Campaign & bringing home the First ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Thrilled to be present on this occasion!”

Hailing Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi as 'two giants of Indian cinema’, Amit Shah also shared pictures of his meeting with the actors and wrote, "The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture and economy.”

Apart from the Oscars, Naatu Naatu has also won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award so far.

Naatu Naatu was composed by M M Keeravani, written by lyricist Chandrabose, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Featuring the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the song involves a dance-off at a party, and was shot at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official residence, known as Mariinskyi Palace. The word ‘naatu’ roughly translates to raw and rustic.