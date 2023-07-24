Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Ram statue in Andhra

The Ram statue is being installed on the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mathâ€™s land at Mantralyam at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, and Union Minister Amit Shah laid its foundation through a video conference.

news Religion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, July 23, laid the foundation stone of 108-feet tall statue of Lord Sri Rama at the pilgrim town of Mantralayam in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Kurnool district through video conferencing. The Jai Shri Ram Foundation is installing the â€˜panchalohaâ€™ statue, which is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore. The Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math has donated 10 acres land for the statue, which will be the countryâ€™s tallest statue of the deity.

In his remarks on the occasion, Amit Shah said with this statue, Mantrayalam would become a global spiritual tourism centre. He said the statue would give the message of Sanatan Dharma to the entire world for many ages and will strengthen the Vaishnava tradition in the country and the world.

"The colossal statue of Prabhu Ram, which will be the tallest in India, will immerse the city with the emotion of devotion while inspiring people to remain unwavering in their commitment to our rich and timeless civilisational values," Shah said. Mantralayamâ€™s Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math head Subudhendra Teertha, Jai Shri Ram Foundation founder Ramu and Sridhar, state minister G Jayaram, BJP leader TG Venkatesh and others were present.