Amit Shah inaugurates BJP's ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra in Tamil Nadu

The yatra was unveiled on July 28 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised it as an endeavour to expose the corruption of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and promote the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

news Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (my land, my people) yatra undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party’s president K Annamalai. The yatra was flagged off on Friday, July 28 and Amit Shah praised it as an endeavour to expose the corruption of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and promote the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the first day of the yatra, a short distance of three kilometres were covered in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram.

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah made some tall claims about DMK’s corruption and alleged that it was the most corrupt party in the country. He added, “A DMK Minister has been arrested now [referring to Senthil Balaji]. MK Stalin wants to make his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Chief Minister. One tweet from Annamalai will shake up the entire DMK.”

Stating that the En Mann, En Makkal yatra is not a political one but rather an undertaking to bring Tamil Nadu out of corruption, Amit Shah said, “This yatra is to take Tamil culture to the rest of the country. We are doing this to bring back the welfare schemes introduced by [former AIADMK Chief Ministers] MGR and Jayalalithaa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the pride of Tamil language and culture in many stages. Annamalai is going to take the achievements of Prime Minister Modi to everyone.”

We thank our Hon HM Thiru @AmitShah avl for flagging off the #EnMannEnMakkal PadaYatra in Rameswaram yesterday.



A glimpse of our first March! pic.twitter.com/HONSx1YUZZ July 29, 2023

However, notable allies of the BJP - Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) were missing from the yatra, the Indian Express reported. From the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), former Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar was in attendance.