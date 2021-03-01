Amit Shah holds seat sharing talks with EPS and OPS in Chennai

The BJP went with a list of 60 constituencies and expects to be allocated 30 seats.

news 2021 TN Assembly Election

The AIADMK top leadership held seat-sharing talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswsami, who is the AIADMK joint coordinator, and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who is the party's coordinator, called on Amit Shah at a star hotel in Chennai late on Sunday.

The talks that started around 10 pm were on for two hours, a day after the AIADMK and the BJP initiated the parleys.

The BJP has expectations of getting 60 seats that it had identified as "winnable" and wants 30 allocated. However, the AIADMK is willing to give only between 15-20 seats to the BJP.

Amit Shah had earlier arrived in Tamil Nadu for an election rally.

The AIADMK had earlier clinched its seat-sharing deal with ally PMK, allotting 23 seats to it.

Single-phase elections are scheduled on April 6 in Tamil Nadu. The results of the election will be declared in May 2.

The AIADMK during the initial seat sharing talks had offered 15 seats to the BJP and 25 states to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The possible constituencies offered to BJP candidates would include areas in Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and possibly some seats in Chennai.

The BJP, however, had asked for more seats to contest, sources said. The AIADMK, meanwhile, does not want to increase the number of seats for the BJP but they are willing to negotiate and offer them the latter the seats that they want to contest in.

Meanwhile the PMK has been allotted 23 seats in the AIADMK-led alliance for Tamil Naduâ€™s upcoming assembly polls.

The seats allotted to them as part of the AIADMK alliance are from areas around Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar and northern parts of Tamil Nadu, which sees a huge population of the Vanniyar community.

On Friday, with minutes to go for the Election Commissionâ€™s poll announcement, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill providing 10.5% internal reservation to the community within the Most Backward Classes category. The PMK has repeatedly raised the issue of reservation with the AIADMK, in the run up to the polls.