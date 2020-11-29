Amit Shah campaigns on the last day for GHMC polls, promises ‘world-class infrastructure’

Amit Shah also accused KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi of entering a secret seat-sharing pact while denying an alliance publicly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to Hyderabadis to give his party a chance in the upcoming municipal elections on December 1. Campaigning for the Telangana unit of the BJP, Shah promised to help Hyderabad get world-class infrastructure for IT and said his party will ensure the city does not flood again.

Amit Shah who visited the city on the last day of the poll campaign said that the next Hyderabad Mayor will be from the BJP. Shah was also critical of the Telangana Rastra Samiti and the AIMIM alleging an unofficial alliance between them and blaming them of mismanagement of floods.

“We need the right infrastructure for the IT sector, the implementation is by the municipal corporation and the way the TRS and MIM have run the municipal corporation is a roadblock to the city becoming an international IT hub,” said Amit Shah who accused both parties of not cleaning silt from drains in the city for the past six years, “I want to assure people that give us a chance and we will remove the encroachments and ensure the city never floods. When the city flooded, where were KCR and Owaisi? They never met the people or worked with the corporation. We promise we will work on the ground and deliver good governance,” he added.

The Union Home Minister also accused the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not fulfilling his election promises from 2014 and 2018.

Shah also accused the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and KCR of entering a secret seat-sharing pact while denying an alliance publicly, "We don’t have a problem if TRS has tie-up with the AIMIM but why hide it? Why don’t the TRS have guts to accept they have an understanding with the AIMIM"

Shah had earlier taken part in a roadshow in Secunderabad and also visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple along with BJP president for the state Bandi Sanjay.