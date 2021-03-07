Amit Shah to address rally in poll-bound Kerala on Sunday

Amit Shah will address the ‘Vijaya Yathra’ of Kerala BJP President K Surendran, which will have its culmination in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will, on Sunday, visit poll bound Kerala. Amit Shah will address the ‘Vijaya Yathra’ of Kerala BJP President K Surendran, which will have its culmination in state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening.

The culmination of state wide ‘Vijaya Yathra’ of Surendran will have its conclusion at Shangumugham in Thiruvananthapuram. By evening 6pm, Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Shangumugham to address the rally. According to a statement by BJP, Amit Shah is also expected to visit Shri Ramakrishna Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per reports, Amit Shah will first head to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, which is also going for Assembly polls soon, on Sunday morning before heading to Shangumugham. He is also reportedly expected to participate in the core-committee meeting of BJP that will take a final call on the final list of candidates for the Assembly polls.

The Assembly election in Kerala is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6 and results will be out on May 2. Model code of conduct has come into force in the state.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan over his remarks on the gold smuggling case, alleging that smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage began after the BJP leader from the state took over as Minister of State for External Affairs.

Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Muraleedharan, on multiple occasions, had said the baggage seized by the Customs was not a diplomatic one.

"We have heard a Minister of State who is in charge of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. He is said to be in charge of the Middle East. Is there any estimate of how much gold has been smuggled since he became a minister?"

"Didn't the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel start after this minister took charge? Does this minister have anything to do with the person who persuaded the accused to say that the smuggling was not in diplomatic baggage?" Vijayan asked at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department in a recent affidavit filed in Kerala High Court has claimed that gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh has alleged that the controversial dollar smuggling case was “at the instance” of Kerala CM, Assembly Speaker and other ministers. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Customs claiming that the agency is implementing the agenda of BJP and Congress.