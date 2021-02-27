Amit Shah to address political rallies in TN, Puducherry on Sunday

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Party leaders said Shah will also take organisational meetings in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Puducherry and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate several projects and address political meetings.

Amit Shah will leave for Tamil Nadu on Saturday and is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Karaikal in Puducherry on Sunday morning. This meeting will be followed by a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Janakipuram in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, according to the schedule released by his office. Besides this, he will also hold organisational meetings of the party's units of the state and the Union Territory. The BJP is contesting assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with ruling AIADMK.

Amit Shah is one among the many BJP leaders scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu for election campaigning ahead of the polls. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will go to polls in a single phase on April 6. While Tamil Naduâ€™s electoral battle is largely bilateral, Puducherry will have a slew of options including the Congress, NR Congress, DMK and the BJP. On Thursday, Presidentâ€™s Rule was imposed in Puducherry after the state government fell. The government headed by Chief MInister V Narayanasamy failed the floor test in the Assembly on Monday, after which he and his government resigned.

In Tamil Nadu, the two major Dravidian parties have started accepting optional petitions from candidates about their preferred constituency to contest from in the Assembly polls. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has expressed interest to contest from Edappadi in Salem district, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has expressed interest to contest from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district. Similarly, Udhayanidhi Stalin has expressed interest to contest from Chepauk in Chennai. The official announcements related to seat-sharing between the allies -- AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress -- is expected to be out soon.