Amidst rumors Karnataka Transport Minister says Shakti Scheme will continue for 10 years

Rumours abound in social media of discontinuation of the popular free bus transport scheme for women for financial reasons, forcing the government to officially deny.

Evidently taken aback by rumours proliferating in social media of a possible discontinuation of the Karnatala governmentâ€™s free bus transport scheme for women, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said at the very minimum the Shakti scheme would continue for the next ten years.

He said, "I want to assure the people of Karnataka, especially our school children that certain misleading information has been spreading, suggesting that the Shakti scheme is being halted. Some individuals even approached for bus passes based on these rumors. Let me clarify that the 'Shakti' scheme will remain in place for the next ten years in Karnataka." Reddy also claimed that certain individuals within a particular party were attempting to undermine the party's reputation by disseminating such false information.

Data from the Karnataka transport department reveals that in the inaugural month of the scheme, a staggering 16.73 crore women passengers utilised the state-run road transport services. Notably, around 70 lakh women availed bus travel on July 4 alone. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) buses reported the highest volume of women passengers, with over five crore women opting for these buses within the state capital.

In financial terms, the scheme amounted to a cost of Rs. 401 crores to the Karnataka government during its first month. To accommodate the burgeoning demand, all four transport corporations even introduced supplementary daily services.

It's pertinent to note that the Shakti scheme exclusively applies to ordinary state-run bus services within Karnataka. However, certain premium services such as Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa, and EV Power Plus AC buses are exempted from the scheme. Additionally, the initiative does not encompass buses that traverse beyond state boundaries. The Shakti scheme was one of the five promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto.