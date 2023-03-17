Amid uproarious scenes, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The House will now meet on March 20 at 11 am.

The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, March 17, rejected the suspension of business notices given by the Opposition MPs demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in Adani-Hindenburg row, and adjourned the House for the day amid the uproarious scenes. The House will now meet on March 20 at 11 am.

The Chairman also directed the leader of the House, Piyush Goyal to authenticate his statement on March 13, 14 after Leader of opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge raised a point of order. The LoP ahead of the House proceedings said that there was no question of any apology from Rahul Gandhi and he will speak at the floor of the House if allowed.

"First the Prime Minister Should apologise for his statements made abroad," Kharge said. Kharge said that this is the first time that the treasury benches are creating ruckus and that too in the Upper House where Rahul Gandhi is not a member.