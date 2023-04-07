Amid spike in COVID cases, Union Health Minister to hold review meeting on April 7

India recorded 6,050 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on April 7.

news COVID

India has recorded 6,050 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, April 7. With 3,320 recoveries in the same time span, the total number of recoveries reached 4,41,85,858. The recovery rate is currently at 98.75%. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.39%, while the weekly positivity rate at 3.02%. The active caseload currently stands at 28,303.

Amid the upward trend in the number of cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a review meeting with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday afternoon, ANI reported.

With 1,78,533 tests conducted in the same time span, the total number of tests reached 92.25 crore. A total of 2,334 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculations to 220.66 crore.