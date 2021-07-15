Amid Increasing fuel prices, Wonderla offers free fuel coupon to attract customers

The first 10 customers would get a Rs 1000 petrol coupon.

news Tourism

In the midst of the increasing fuel prices, 'Wonderla Resorts' has come up with an innovative offer to attract customers by offering a free petrol coupon. The first 10 people who would book a room in the resort would get a petrol coupon worth Rs 1000.



“Fuel prices rising every alternate day since last month in India has put people in a tough spot. With multiple hikes since the beginning of May, petrol and diesel rates have increased by Rs 7-8 per litre during the period. The fuel charges will continue to rise in the coming days,” said a statement by Wonderla



It continued saying, “In this situation, the popular amusement park, Wonderla, has announced a Rs 1000 worth petrol coupon for the first 10 resort bookings. A Rs 1000 worth petrol coupon can be availed when booking a two-night stay at Wonderla Bangalore Resort at Rs.9,999 + GST with breakfast.”



Further, in the statement, Arun Chittilapilly who is the Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays Limited was quoted saying, “We at Wonderla always try to create some innovative offers based on situations. Adding further, we have decided to offer these petrol coupons keeping the present hikes in mind. So, book your stay, the travel is on us!”



According to the statement, one could book their stay in Wonderla Resorts online to avail this offer. It further stated that all safety and precautionary measures were being followed including measures such as well sanitized rooms. The statement said that sufficient facilities were available which will be in adherence to the government guidelines.



The statement however clarified that the amusement parks will remain closed.



The petrol prices have been on the upward trend in the recent months and it crossed the Rs 100 mark on June 18 in Bengaluru.