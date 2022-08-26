Amid heightened security, Friday prayers conclude peacefully in Hyderabad’s Old City

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had appealed to Muslim youth to disperse peacefully after Friday prayers on August 26, and security had been heightened to prevent protests.

news Controversy

Amid tight security arrangements, the Friday prayers concluded peacefully at Mecca masjid and other mosques in Hyderabad’s old city. Police presence had been heightened to prevent more protests after Friday prayers against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over his comments about Prophet Mohammad. Though the MLA was arrested again on Thursday, August 25 and sent to jail, and Muslim leaders had appealed to the community to offer prayers at mosques near their homes, a thick security blanket was thrown around Charminar and Mecca masjid to prevent any protests.

P Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), told the media that the Friday prayers had been conducted peacefully at Mecca masjid on August 26. “The crowd is normal. All economic activities are running as usual. I request the public not to believe any rumours. Police will issue regular bulletins with any updates. Right now everything is peaceful, no protests or processions are allowed,” he said.

Hundreds of policemen and personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the old city in the wake of protests during the last four days over the MLA's video. As the MLA was arrested and sent to jail, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and leaders of various Muslim organisations appealed to Muslims to disperse peacefully after Friday prayers. Muslims, especially youth, were urged to pray at mosques near their homes and not to come to Mecca masjid.

The police kept a tight vigil around the Mecca masjid to stop any procession after the prayers. Barricades were erected around Charminar and restrictions were imposed. The old city area has witnessed protests ever since Raja Singh posted a video online on Monday, August 22, making derogatory comments. Massive protests broke out at several places the same night demanding his arrest.

Read: ‘Innocent people were assaulted’: Hyderabad residents allege police excess

The next day, Raja Singh was arrested but a city court granted him bail. The BJP also suspended the MLA from the party and asked him to show cause why he should not be expelled. However, Raja Singh remained unapologetic and declared that he would put out more videos. Due to continuing protests, the state government was under pressure to act tough against the MLA.

Raja Singh was finally arrested again on Thursday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Raja Singh, a rowdy-sheeter of Mangalhat police station limits. He was sent to Cherlapally jail. According to police, Raja Singh has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder. A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences within the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad, a press note from Hyderabad police said.

Following the MLA's arrest, his supporters staged protests at a few places in his Goshamahal constituency and observed a shutdown. Police have also stepped up security in Mangalhat and surrounding areas to ensure peace.

Also read:

Religious fanaticism can undo years of Telangana’s progress: CM KCR

BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested yet again in Hyderabad, Preventive Detention Act invoked

Watch AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s interview with TNM on the protests over BJP MLA Raja Singh’s anti-Prophet remarks